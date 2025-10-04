Man shot during Claxton Bay drive-by

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A Hermitage Village man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Claxton Bay on October 3.

Police said the 42-year-old man of Caratal Road, Hermitage Village, Claxton Bay, was liming in a yard opposite Circle Square Recreation Club, Macaulay, with three other men around 7.15 pm when a car believed to be a white AD wagon with three occupants collided with a vehicle parked on the road.

One of the wagon's occupants, seated in the back, drew a gun and shot the victim. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Crime scene investigators recovered 11 spent nine-millimetre shells. PC Osondu is continuing enquiries.