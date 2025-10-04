Lottery games troubling trend

NLCB Lotto booth. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I write with growing concern over the rapid proliferation of lottery games sanctioned by the National Lottery Control Board (NLCB). While revenue generation and entertainment may be cited as justifications, the frequency and variety of these games suggest a deeper, more troubling trend: the normalisation of gambling as a national pastime.

TT is a nation rich in culture, intellect, and resilience. Yet, the relentless promotion of games of chance risks transforming our collective ethos from one of industrious ambition to one of speculative hope. When gambling becomes routine it erodes the values of hard work and patience, replacing them with illusions of instant wealth.

The NLCB, as a state-regulated entity, bears a responsibility not only to balance its books, but to safeguard the moral and psychological well-being of our citizens. The introduction of new games almost weekly, often marketed with vibrant allure, disproportionately affects vulnerable communities, those that can least afford to gamble, yet are most tempted by the promise of escape.

I urge the relevant authorities to consider the long-term social costs of this trend. Let us invest instead in educational campaigns, community development, and economic opportunities that foster sustainable growth. Gambling should never be the cornerstone of national identity.

Let us not become a nation of gamblers, but a nation of builders.

R KALIP

Rio Claro