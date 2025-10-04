Kamla: Trinidad and Tobago-Venezuela 'cuss out' media created

THE PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar is denying that there is any animosity between the Venezuelan and TT governments and dismissed reports of a “back-and-forth” between leaders of the two countries as a false narrative.

Persad-Bissessar was responding to questions from reporters after the distribution of medical equipment donated by the government of India on October 3, days after speaking at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and announcing that the US Government expressed its support in renewing OFAC licences for the TT Government to embark on energy deals with Venezuela.

“First of all, I think sometimes some members of the media misconstrue or misunderstand or deliberately misconstrue or misunderstand. What is the back and forth between TT and Venezuela?

“I have repeatedly said we stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela. We have no intention of putting boots on the ground in Venezuela or soldiers or weapons – nothing of the sort.

“My plan, what I am really pushing hard on, is against the criminals – the narco-traffickers, human traffickers and gun runners. It is the criminals; we have nothing against the people of Venezuela. I have repeatedly said (that). So this back-and-forth is being created.

“It's a false narrative that I cuss them up or they cuss us up – no. I think one general said certain things but people have personalities. I am not bothered by that.”

The Prime Minister doubled down on her support for US intervention in alleged drug smuggling activities, as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced yet another strike on an alleged drug boat in Caribbean waters – the fourth such strike over the past month.

“We remain in support of the US intervention in the region. Criminals are criminals and we have to wipe out criminals, violently, as I have said before.

“Unless I have evidence to the contrary that something is wrong – people are saying no due process, no law – whatever. The US is a sovereign country and they are free to exercise their sovereignty in matters they deem fit.”

When asked again if she recognises the government of Venezuela and Maduro as the current president, she said “that question does not arise.”

US President Donald Trump has identified the Maduro administration as a narco-terrorist organisation and said it is not the legitimate government of Venezuela.

On October 2, Trump declared drug cartels as unlawful combatants and determined that the US is in “armed conflict” with these cartels.

In a memo, the Trump administration said: “The President determined that the US is in a non-international armed conflict with these designated terrorist organisations. The US has now reached a critical point where we must use force in self-defence and in the defence of others against the ongoing attacks by these designated terrorist organisations.”

The memo said Trump has directed the Pentagon to conduct operations against the cartels “pursuant to the law of armed conflict.”

US analysts have said that the memo seems to represent an extraordinary assertion of presidential war powers – asserting that trafficking of drugs into the US is tantamount to armed conflict which would need a military response.

Amid the military action, leaders in Venezuela have lashed out at TT leaders with its minister of popular power for interior, justice and peace Diosdado Cabello referring to the Persad-Bissessar as a “drunk woman.”

Venezuelan minister of defence Vladimir Padrino Lopez issued a warning to the country that any attack on Venezuela launched from TT would receive a response from its military.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing also chimed in, saying that India could “nuke” Venezuela in support of TT.

Maduro also questioned TT's support for the US, saying Persad-Bissessar has "lost her mind."

No contact with V'zuela on Dragon yet

Persad-Bissessar said she has not yet officially contacted the Venezuelan government since the announcement of US support for renewed OFAC licences. Asked if there was a timeline for starting negotiations, she said, “Soon...What I can tell you is soon. (This) is one step in a two-step process that we have to go through. The next step would be our licence with Venezuela.”

She noted that TT has a 30-year production and exploration licence with Venezuelan but there will be more negotiations “given all that has transpired.”

She added that she will be meeting with officials at Shell.

“Before this happened with the US, Shell had gone to Venezuela. They had spoken to madame Delcy (Rodriguez, Venezuela vice president) about the licence and I will get updates from them as well, because Shell would have to speak with officials in Venezuela. How soon? I can’t tell you.”