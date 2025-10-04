Hilton Trinidad celebrates Oktoberfest

Kristin Ramsumair, acting food and beverage administrative assistant dressed in a dirndl and John Campo-Lewis, food and beverage supervisor dressed in a lederhosen, both traditional Bavarian clothing at the Oktoberfest buffet opening Night at Herbs & Spices Restaurant, Hilton Trinidad. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

This year, as part of Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week, Hilton Trinidad embraces its tradition of bringing international tastes with a local flair, offering an Oktoberfest buffet packed with bold German flavours that will tantalise tastebuds.

A media release said, this year’s feast will feature a menu curated by Hilton Trinidad’s executive chef Eduardo Frausto-Cornish, highlighting Germany’s hearty and rich cuisine that pairs perfectly with unlimited pints of crisp and local lager Stag. True beer connoisseurs can also purchase a special edition Oktoberfest German-style marzen created by local craft brewers Tommy’s, available exclusively at Hilton Trinidad and Tommy’s.

The buffet features German classics like slow roasted suckling pig, bratwurst (sausages), liverwurst (pâte), pretzels and potato salad. Sweet treats include Black Forest cake, apple strudel and Bavarian cream.

“Oktoberfest is a celebration of food, beer, culture and community, and that is something we hope is reflected in our menu,” said Frausto-Cornish.

“Food is one of the best ways to learn and appreciate a culture. As a global leader in hospitality, Hilton Trinidad sees this event as an opportunity to really live up to our mission by creating heartfelt, meaningful experiences for guests, and it’s one we look forward to every year.”

Frausto-Cornish and his culinary team have created an immersive, authentic Oktoberfest food experience – gaining a stamp of approval from the German Embassy in TT, the release said.

German ambassador Dr Christophe Eick, in the release said, “Oktoberfest is Germany’s biggest

volksfest or folk festival, much like TT’s Carnival. We thank Hilton Trinidad for this exceptional menu that really captures the spirit of Oktoberfest and are proud to support their amazing endeavor to share cultural appreciation through food.”

Hilton Trinidad’s Restaurant Week Oktoberfest Buffet will run from September 26-October 5 att Herbs & Spices Restaurant.

For more info visit @hiltontrinidadhotel on Instagram.