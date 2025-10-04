DJ Selecta N-Tech dies in car accident

DJ Narise “DJ Selecta N-Tech” -

Scorch 101.1 FM DJ Narise “DJ Selecta N-Tech” Jackman died on October 3 in a car crash near Dass Trace, Enterprise.

Reports are his vehicle veered off the road and crashed on its hood on a wall of a property. He died at the scene.

In a statement on its Instagram page on October 3, Scorch confirmed his death.

“It is with profound sadness that we at Scorch Radio announce the passing of one of our very own DJs, Selecta N-Tech. He tragically lost his life early this morning in a car accident at Dass Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas.”

“N-Tech became part of the SCORCH Radio family in August 2024 through our DJ Search, where his raw talent and unmatched energy quickly set him apart. In just over a year, he grew into a cornerstone of our lineup, bringing his love for music to life with every set and leaving an unforgettable mark on both our team and our listeners.”

The station extended condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

“N-Tech, your light, your passion, and your music will forever echo through SCORCH. You will always be remembered, always be loved, and always be missed. Rest in peace, Selecta N-Tech. Your spirit lives on in every beat.”