Cinnamon swirl cupcakes with cream cheese frosting

Cinnamon Swirl Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting. Photo courtesy Unicakery -

These cinnamon swirl cupcakes are one of those recipes that instantly make the kitchen smell amazing and remind me why I love what I do. This recipe consists of a soft, fluffy cake with a swirl of cinnamon sugar in the centre and topped with a classic cream cheese frosting. These are the kind of recipes I enjoy sharing both here and in my workshops. I hope you enjoy baking these as much as I do.

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup cake flour

¾ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

For the cinnamon swirl

½ cup brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

For the cream cheese frosting

8 oz cream cheese, softened

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

3-4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

2 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, mixing just until combined.

To assemble, spoon a small amount of batter into each cupcake liner. Sprinkle a spoonful of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture in the center, then top with more batter until liners are three-quarters filled.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.

Frosting

Beat cream cheese and butter together until smooth and creamy.

Gradually add powdered sugar, one cup at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Mix in vanilla extract.

Spread or pipe onto cooled cupcakes.

Chef’s note:

These cupcakes are an excellent introduction to using the creaming method for cakes, a technique often taught in our workshops. While the recipe is easy to follow at home, our classes explore more advanced flavour pairings, decorating techniques and professional tips to help you take your baking to the next level.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, TT. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship and creative desserts. Check social media platforms at @unicakery or visit our website www.unicakery.com