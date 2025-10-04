Boy, 14, injured in La Horquetta shooting

Arima General Hospital - File photo

A 14-year-old boy was injured during a shooting at his Phase 2, La Horquetta home on October 3.

A female relative told police she was at home when she heard several loud explosions around 11.30 pm. She said she then found the boy lying on the couch near the front door of his home, with what appeared to be gunshot injuries to both of his legs.

His parents took him to the Arima Health Facility where doctors treated him for gunshot injuries to his lower left leg and upper right leg.

Northern Division crime scene investigators recovered 16 spent shells outside the house and two bullet fragments inside.

The rounds were a combination of nine millimetre and 40 calibre ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.