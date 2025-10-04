13-year-old among 2 held in drone smuggling bid

An assortment of cigarettes, cellphones and other items seized during a police operation in Arouca where two suspects were held attempting to deliver contraband into the Maximum Security Prison using a drone. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A 13-YEAR-OLD is among two people arrested for trying to smuggle several contraband items into the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca using a drone.

A release on October 4 said police conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Northern Division with multiple national security arms from 6.30 pm on October 3 to 5 am October 4.

Officers conducted surveillance at Forde Street Extension, Bon Air, based on the intelligence that people were attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison.

A search of a nearby bushy area resulted in the arrest of a 13-year-old, of Oropune Gardens, and a 26-year-old male, of Tunapuna, who attempted to flee by running through dense vegetation and leaping from a 25-foot embankment. One of the male suspects sustained injuries during his escape attempt and was treated at a medical facility.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered 1,050 grams of cannabis, 256 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes, 15 Samsung cell phones, two LCD screens, one DJI drone and controller, 16 drone batteries, seven rolls of thread, one power bank, 12 charging blocks, 20 packs of Mangalore hemp, 12 lighters, 50 packs of Bambu rolling paper, one digital scale, 16 wired headsets, one wireless headset, 15 USB cables, four nail clippers, one flick knife and one nail file.

A premises located off Forde Lane was searched under Section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, but nothing was found.

A simultaneous search was conducted at the prison, which led to the discovery and seizure of more contraband. Investigations are continuing under the supervision of Ag Cpl Hyde.

The operation was led by Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro, Deputy CoP Suzette Martin and Snr Supt of Prisons Lee Davis.

The operation contained personnel from the Police Service, the TT Defence Force Specialist Units, the Port of Spain Task Force, the Multi-Operational Police Section, the Crime Scene Unit, the TT Prison Service, and the Special Investigative Unit.

On September 29, following a similar operation, Guevarro said the prison continues to be a major point of concern for law enforcement, “as organised gangs and their leadership networks struggle to adapt to the dynamic precision of our intelligence-driven policing strategies.”