TT hails first female Archbishop of Canterbury as blessing, challenge

Reverend Sarah Mullally will become the new Archbishop of Canterbury. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago church leaders say the appointment of Rev Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury is a historic step for women in ministry and a moment of pride for the global Anglican community.

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley said the choice of Mullally, who becomes the 106th Archbishop in the Church of England’s 1,400-year history, reflects the deep consultation and discernment of the international church.

“This momentous occasion, almost 500 years in the making, stands as a testament to the ever-unfolding work of the Holy Spirit within our Communion, and it brings hope and encouragement to Anglicans across the globe.

“We rejoice with the faithful in England and throughout the Anglican Communion at this new chapter in our common life, and we pray that her ministry will be marked by wisdom, compassion, and prophetic vision. May her leadership inspire greater faithfulness to the gospel and renewed commitment to the mission of God in every place.”

In an interview on October 3, Berkley told Newsday, “We look forward to what God will do, using her in the leadership position of the church at this time.”

He explained that while women have long held senior posts in the Anglican Church in TT, only men have so far served as bishops. On whether a woman might one day succeed him, Berkley said the Province of the West Indies has already authorised the election of female bishops. “How soon the communities may be ready for that would be a factor,” he said, noting the decision lies with an electoral college.

Berkley also emphasised that Mullally’s appointment will not have direct jurisdiction over Anglicans in TT. “We have a system of dispersed authority. Our authority comes from the bishop.

“Of course, we are expected to be in alignment with general Anglican practice, but the archbishop does not wield the same authority over us as the Pope does in the Roman Catholic community.”

“The Anglican Diocese of TT has always held a deep and abiding connection with the See of Canterbury (the elements that make up the Diocese), from which our Church draws its roots and spiritual heritage. This relationship continues to serve as a wellspring of unity, faith, and mission, strengthening our witness as members of the one holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church."

'Women are judged harsher'

Women have long played leading roles in the Presbyterian Church of TT, which ordained its first female ministers in the 1960s and elected Canadian-born Rev Geraldine Reid as its first female moderator in 1966. Since then, three other women – including Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan, Rev Annabell Lalla-Ramkhelawan and Rev Brenda Bullock – have served in the top post.

Bullock, reflecting on Mullally’s appointment, said it was both “a challenge and a blessing” whenever women step into leadership, but warned of heightened scrutiny women in leadership often face as they are judged more harshly than their male counterparts.

“For women leaders, the expectations are always greater than for men. You are already qualified, or you wouldn’t be there. But when a woman gets into that position, the expectation is far greater. There is no allowance for a learning curve.”

She drew a parallel with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s choice of outfits worn at the recent United Nations General Assembly, which became a public controversy over its alleged cost.

“Everything a woman leader does – how she talks, how she dresses – is examined more harshly than for men,” Bullock said. “If you show compassion, you are considered weak. If you are firm, you are branded harsh, like England’s former prime minister Margaret Thatcher who was dubbed the Iron Lady.”

Still, Bullock said Mullally’s elevation sends a powerful message of the future promises for women’s leadership. “It is both a challenge and a blessing. Her appointment will inspire women everywhere, even as she faces the intense scrutiny that comes with breaking barriers.”

Mullally, 61, is a former nurse who rose to become chief nursing officer for England before entering full-time ministry. She has been Bishop of London since 2018, making her the third most senior figure in the Church of England. She will be officially installed as Archbishop of Canterbury in January 2026, at St Paul’s Cathedral, London.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Justin Welby in November 2024 after a damning report found senior church leaders – including Welby – had failed to act on allegations of sexual and physical abuse at Christian youth camps. Welby himself was not accused of abuse, but the report concluded that the church hierarchy had shielded perpetrators for decades.