Trini banned during pandemic: Court ruling more than a legal victory

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan who led the legal team for Raehana Lorick aned Joanne Pantin who sued the State for being locked out of TT at the height of the covid pandemic. - File photo

FOR Raehana Lorick, the Court of Appeal’s ruling on September 29 was more than a legal victory.

It was a moment of relief, validation, and closure after years of fighting to prove that her rights, and those of scores of other nationals, had been unjustly trampled when Trinidad and Tobago sealed its borders during the covid pandemic.

“It was a mix of relief and validation,” Lorick told Newsday in response to questions on September 30.

“To finally have the court confirm that what happened was grossly wrong, and that our rights were in fact breached, was powerful. I was also proud of the legal team for ensuring that justice was served.”

Lorick and Joanne Pantin, sued the State over its exemption policy. Lorick was stranded abroad for months in 2020. The Appeal Court found that the then PNM government’s failure to disclose the criteria used to determine who could return home was unconstitutional.

In an interview, following the ruling, Lorick said the judgment carries deep personal meaning.

“It means closure, in some ways, but the weight of that experience will remain with me for life. It isn’t a time I like to reflect on, but these experiences become part of you. I’m glad that telling this story wasn’t in vain. Personally, it gives me peace of mind knowing that the legal struggle led to real accountability.”

But she was quick to stress that her battle was never just about her own hardship.

“Absolutely, this was never just about me. So many nationals faced the same pain, uncertainty, and isolation. The ruling acknowledges that what we went through mattered, and that our rights as citizens cannot be suppressed; even in a crisis.”

Lorick described those months of being stranded abroad as “incredibly hard and stressful.”

“The constant uncertainty, hearing every two weeks that the borders would stay closed for another stretch, it became predictable but harrowing at the same time. The forced financial and emotional ruin, caused by the very entity meant to protect you, was difficult to digest. Knowing you had a home, with everything prepared for your family, and being denied access to it, was inhumane.”

The most agonising moments for her were financial. “Wondering if I should eat or save my limited funds in case I was approved for a repatriation flight. Worrying whether ticket prices would still be beyond what I could afford if approval came.

Some people were able to pay for exemptions or private charters, sometimes upwards of US$3,000 per ticket, which were sums far beyond reach for most of us. Hearing those figures was distressing and deeply unfair.”

'DON'T LOSE HOPE, DON'T STAY SILENT'

Looking back, Lorick believes she may never have made it home had she not taken legal action.

“Had I not commenced legal proceedings in 2020, I would likely have never been given priority on those initial repatriation flights, which at times felt like a lottery. I could have remained outside the borders even longer.

"The ruling cannot erase those wounds, but it does bring satisfaction in knowing it sets a precedent for future situations and hopefully compels officials to act appropriately next time.”

When asked what she would say to the officials responsible for the border policy, Lorick’s response was pointed yet measured.

“I would say: remember that behind every policy are real people, with families, lives, and rights. Protecting public health is important, but it should never come at the expense of fundamental freedoms. I hope lessons were learned so no one else has to endure what we did.”

Her words echo the Appeal Court’s reminder that constitutional rights, once compromised, set dangerous precedents and create fertile ground for arbitrariness and unfair treatment.

“We must never surrender or compromise our hard-won rights and freedom for which our ancestors paid so dearly.

“Such compromise usually begins with the most innocuous of executive actions. As judges, we are sworn to uphold the Constitution and the law.

“No matter how compelling the emergency, the Executive must always be held accountable for infringements of the rights and freedoms of our citizens. As a people, we must demand nothing less,” the unanimous ruling of Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Ronnie Boodoosingh noted.

Lorick also had advice for other citizens who may one day face rights violations at the hands of government policy. “Don’t lose hope, and don’t stay silent. Seek advice, seek allies, and know that the law is there to protect you. The courts exist to uphold the law, not to penalise people for asserting their right to be heard.

“Get a legal team that will go the extra mile to ensure your case is properly presented. It can be a long and draining process, especially when judges make errors along the way, but standing up for your rights matters, not only for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you.”

Although the court ordered the state to pay damages for the breaches of their rights, for both women, it is not about the money.

“The ruling acknowledges that what we went through mattered,” she said. “This was never just about me,” she repeated.

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, led a team of attorneys for both women. He described the ruling as a watershed moment in TT’s legal history.

“It provides solid reinforcement for the constitution and augurs well for the independence of the judiciary. It is a major development in our constitutional jurisprudence as it relates to the right to liberty and freedom of movement…This judgment clears the way for other citizens who were similarly circumstanced to sue for the breach of their constitutional rights.”