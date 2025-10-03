Take action on NIS now

-

THE EDITOR: Finally someone agrees with me about one of the solutions to the NIS shortage of contributions: we must accept contributions from the self-employed.

We have qualified actuarial specialists who can surely come up with satisfactory combinations of "money in" vs "money out" for the self-employed.

There may not be the same types of claims and of course the contributions may be adjusted.

Come on, we have heard enough of the wailing and wringing of hands, let’s have some action now. There’s no time to waste.

ANNE DE SILVA

via e-mail