SUVA, West Side clash for women's U-19 volleyball crown

- File photo

SOUTHERN United Volleyball Association (SUVA) and West Side Stars 1 (WSS) will go for glory when the under-19 women’s final in the TT Volleyball Federation’s (TTVF) National Championships are held at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on October 3.

The final will spike off at 9 pm, with the third-place clash between JMVP and WSS 2 commencing from 8 pm.

In the semifinals on September 24, both WSS 1 and SUVA advanced to the final after registering straight-set victories.

Against their WSS 2 compatriots, WSS 1 showed who were the superior team when they got a 25-10, 25-5 victory.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, SUVA had a slightly tougher engagement when they met JMVP. SUVA won the first set 25-15, and fought off a spirited fight from JMVP in the second set as they won it 25-23 to clinch the match two sets to none.

In the final SUVA and WSS 1 will meet in a decisive match, with the former team looking to avenge a 12-25, 18-25 loss from their preliminary meeting on September 20.