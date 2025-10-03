Stewart cops discus silver at World Para Athletics Championships

Trinidad and Tobago's Akeem Stewart. - File photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Akeem Stewart will be bringing home his third World Para Athletics Championships medal after copping silver in the final of the men's F44 discus on October 3, at the meet in New Delhi, India.

During the 2017 edition of the championships, Stewart broke world records in the men's F44 javelin with a golden effort of 57.32 and in the F44 shot put with a 19.08m throw.

The F44 classification is for field athletes, who demonstrate normal functionality with their throwing arm but have lower limb impairment(s).

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, on October 3, Stewart's season's best 59.64 was enough to place him above former Paralympic gold medallist Great Britain's Dan Greaves (52.42m). Colombia's Andres F Mosquera Neira won gold with a personal best 60.26m.