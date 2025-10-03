Reggae icon David Rodigan leads all-star lineup at Welcome to Ram Jam

David “Ram Jam” Rodigan (Photo taken from David Rodigan Facebook page) -

Global reggae ambassador David Rodigan will bring his unmatched energy and deep crates of music history to Trinidad and Tobago when he headlines the Welcome to Ram Jam event at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on October 4.

The legendary selector, whose career spans more than four decades, is set to deliver a powerful showcase of reggae and dancehall culture, marking his first performance in the country in 15 years.

Rodigan, 74, touches down in Trinidad on October 3, and remains one of the most respected figures in the reggae world. From the early 1980s, he made his mark across the UK and Europe, introducing reggae to new audiences through radio, live events, and his fearless approach to dubplate clashes.

Over the years, he has shared stages with some of the biggest names in Jamaican music while maintaining his reputation as one of the sharpest selectors in the business.

“Rodigan’s return to Trinidad is more than just a concert – it’s a cultural moment,” said promoter Aniel Balkaran. “He has carried reggae across the globe, and to have him back on local soil is a chance for fans to reconnect with the roots of sound system culture.”

Hosted by Reggae Nation Alliance TT alongside the TT Soundclash Fraternity and powered by Lollabee Group of Companies, the Welcome to Ram Jam cast will also shine a spotlight on some of TT’s finest dubplate sound systems, ensuring that the night is not only about international star power but also a celebration of homegrown talent.

Fans can expect sets from Taurus Movement, Matsimela, Xixgon International, OGS Genesis, ReggaeMatic Sound, Scorpion International, and DJ Melo – known for keeping the culture alive in sound clashes, reggae, dancehall and soca sessions.

For local selectors, the opportunity to share the stage with Rodigan represents both a challenge and an honour. The dubplate scene in Trinidad remains fiercely competitive, and with heavyweights like Taurus Movement and Matsimela on the lineup, patrons can expect nothing less than electrifying juggling and exclusive specials ringing through the Centre of Excellence.

Rodigan’s reputation as a selector rests on more than just his encyclopedic knowledge of reggae. His charisma on the mic, sharp timing and knack for connecting with audiences have kept him relevant in a constantly changing musical landscape. Whether in Europe, Jamaica or North America, his sets blend history with modern energy, making him one of the rare figures able to bridge generations of reggae fans.

The UK icon is called "Sir David Rodigan" because he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his lifetime of service to broadcasting and promoting Jamaican music, which led to a royal honour and knighted him into the order of the British Empire. As a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), he is entitled to use the title "Sir David".

The October 4 staging of Welcome to Ram Jam is expected to draw music lovers from across the country and the wider Caribbean. Patrons from the US, Canada and South America have all confirmed their presence for this historic event.

With an elite lineup of home-grown sounds and the return of a global legend, the event promises to be a landmark night for Trinidad’s reggae community.

Tickets for the event are currently available at select outlets nationwide.

For more info visit Welcome to Ram Jam social media pages.