Procope begins swim around Tobago on October 10

Long-distance swimmer John Procope. - Visual Styles

Long-distance swimmer John Procope is preparing for another record-breaking challenge on October 10, this time, attempting to circumnavigate the island of Tobago in a continuous swim expected to last nearly 45 hours.

Last October, Procope stunned many when he swam from Scarborough, Tobago, to Sans Souci, Trinidad in about 25 hours — a feat some thought impossible. Now, he is turning his sights on an even greater test of endurance.

The swim is scheduled to begin on the south eastern side of Tobago, at Store Bay, from 8 am. Procope will swim in a north easterly direction, up the Caribbean Sea, continuing clockwise around the island, to eventually swim in a south westerly direction, down the Atlantic Ocean, back to Store Bay.

Procope will use the early-morning high tide to strategically swim through the Buccoo Reef, across on high tide, so his support boat/s can come with him. He expects to complete the grueling journey within 48 hours.

“We’re really looking forward to getting started in Store Bay and hoping to finish it will be again, possibly some time Sunday (October 12),” he said.

When asked how he plans to manage a swim that may take him twice as long as his inter-island swim last year, Procope said he’s already imagined himself completing the distance.

However, he’s more prepared this time around.

“I have a good imagination. If I don’t make it all the way around Tobago, I’m not going to be welcomed back into my home, my friends said they won’t speak to me again, so somehow it’s almost as if I have to come back,” he joked.

“I have a great team, they know how to motivate me psychologically. Safety is top priority.

“I’ll have my coconut water and fresh juices, etc. We’re going to have a big advantage because I have the two support swimmers with me, one for each side of the island.”

Procope said he did not have support swimmers for his inter-island splash last year, and believes they will serve as crucial assets to help moderate his pace, as he circumnavigates the sister-isle.

“The support swimmers have a big role for me. Last time I went too fast and suffered at the end.

“The estimated 40 hours or more of swimming will test both body and mind, with weather, currents and fatigue all playing major roles.”

His team are also hopeful to have a livestream of Procope’s swim. When he swam from Tobago to Trinidad, their livestream allowed thousands of well-wishers to have a first-hand look at his effort, while sharing comments of encouragement and support on his marine trek.

“With our livestream this year, persons can do online donations through NGOs Ocean Conservation and The Aquasmart Foundation Learn to swim prorammes locally and regionally,” he added.