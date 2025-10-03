Printing resumes, social welfare cheques soon

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit. - File photo

RECIPIENTS of social welfare can expect to receive their cheques soon, as a printing problem which affected distribution has been resolved, the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services said in a statement on October 3.

The ministry said the functionality of the equipment used to print social welfare cheques has been restored, resulting in the immediate start of the printing process.

The issue had affected the delivery of social welfare grants including old age pension, disability grants, food support and public assistance for October.

"The ministry has maintained close collaboration with its key stakeholder, the National Insurance Board of TT, and is working around the clock to ensure that delivery to clients commences at the earliest possible time." The ministry promised to keep the public updated on any new developments.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding."

The statement said clients on direct deposit had not been affected by the whole saga, even as it encouraged others to enrol for direct deposit by visiting any social welfare office or downloading forms at the website, .