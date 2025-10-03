PNM: Fix Met Services to protect citizens

Pedestrians walk through floodwaters on Independence Square, Port of Spain after heavy afternoon showers on September 10. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE opposition PNM says it notes “troubling reports” of service disruptions at the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services (TTMS) Division of the Ministry of Public Utilities due to alleged staffing shortages at the Synoptic (Forecasting) Branch.

The opposition, in a press release on October 2, strongly urged government to immediately restore full functionality to the Meteorological Office saying the disruption of essential weather services could significantly endanger the lives and safety of citizens and the entire eastern Caribbean which depends on timely weather and flight advisories emanating from the Met Services at at Piarco.

In an era of intensifying climate change and extreme weather events, the PNM said, accurate and timely meteorological information is not a luxury, it is a necessity.

Any gap in forecasting, early warning systems, or public alerts, places local communities, aviation, construction sector, agriculture, maritime and national economy at grave risk.

“It is a serious public safety concern when reports from the TTMS suggest that the last weather update issued by the Met office was at 6.12 am today and that the office will not be issuing its scheduled 4 pm advisory.”

As such, the PNM called on government to prioritise urgent restoration of the TTMS, allocate necessary resources for staffing, commit to transparent updates to the public during this period of reduced service and develop a long-term resilience strategy for national meteorological services.

The PNM reminded that under the previous government, investments were made to restore the radar tower at Brasso Venado in Grand Couva to full functionality as well as the installation of a brand new GOES-16 Satellite system that ensured timely dissemination of weather information system to the public.

A new staff structure was approved by the previous cabinet in order to address staffing constraints which was already being implemented before this government assumed office.

The release ended by saying TT cannot afford to be unprepared.

“We urge swift and responsible action to protect the nation and the entire Piarco Flight Information Region.”