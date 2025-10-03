Masterful speech by PM at UN

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's address on September 26 to the United Nations General Assembly was masterfully and powerfully delivered, characterised by a stark reminder of our geopolitical reality and vulnerability.

In a lucid and tenacious reminder to the world and the region, the Prime Minister's address demonstrated realism and was a chilling reminder of our naked exposure and volatility to the pernicious effects of narco trafficking, armed conflict and other ills.

It is high time that the Caribbean recognises the dangers of courting miscreant political regimes which are in uncomfortably close geoproximity to us, who make unfounded claims to our neighbour's land space and valuable resources.

Foreign policy is a product of historical circumstances and modern reality. It is not static, but rather shaped by flux and change, engineered to suit time, circumstances and reality. The Prime Minister's clear and cogent message aptly reflects this.

Her address is a demonstration of what is in our best interests and what is necessary for own self-preservation as a sovereign state in the international community, poised at the confluence of North and South America.

The slow and cumbersome decision-making process of Caricom regrettably often militates against quick and decisive action.

While a consensual position may at times be desirable, the Prime Minister's address serves to heighten our awareness and the real and present danger of likely future events and the devastating consequences for our country and the region.

In that regard, she has taken the lead and has acted to ensure the security of our nation in the face of lurking threats at our doorsteps.

Persad-Bissessar has done us proud. Time will demonstrate the fruits of this masterstroke.

KELVIN RAMKISSOON

Valsayn