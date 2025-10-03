Ladies Golf Champs tee off at Brechin Castle on October 4

THIS year’s Ladies Class Championship will feature 35 of Trinidad and Tobago’s best women golfers teeing off along the greens of the Brechin Castle Golf Club on October 4.

Among the standout participants are four national players: Victoria Seenath, Tori De Freitas-Baptiste, Ingrid Seebaran, and Emilie Ramsahai – all of whom will represent the country later this month at the 2025 CGA Four Ball Championship in Jamaica.

Seenath and De Freitas-Baptiste enter the tournament fresh off impressive wins at the Barbados Open, held last month.

The Ladies Class Championship welcomes golfers of all skill levels, with categories spanning three, six, nine and 18 holes.

Emerging talent contests the shorter formats, while seasoned competitors fill the ranks of the nine and 18-hole flights. Prizes will be awarded for best gross, best net, longest drive and nearest the pin.

“This championship is more than a tournament - it’s a celebration of women’s golf in TT,” said Marsha Rae Leben, TTGA PRO.

“We’re thrilled to see national players and newcomers share the course, inspiring each other and building the future of the sport.”