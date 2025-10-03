Koquice Davidson is October Carnival junior calypso monarch

WINNER’S CIRCLE: Koquice Davidson, a student of Signal Hill Secondary School, celebrates after winning the October Carnival junior calypso monarch title on October 2 at Shaw Park in Tobago. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

KOQUICE DAVIDSON has been crowned the October Carnival Junior Calypso Monarch.

The Signal Hill Secondary School student earned 469 points to beat a field of nine young calypsonians during a keenly contested final at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago on October 2.

The event kicked off the October carnival celebrations.

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett, who also recently assumed responsibility for culture and antiquities in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, presented Davidson with the winning trophy.

Niall George, assistant secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, presented Davidson with a large replica cheque for the $30,000 first prize.

Khaleah Ramsey of Bishop’s High School, placed second while Scarborough Secondary's Nataki Thompson came in third. Kyah Arnold, who also attends Scarborough Secondary, placed fourth.

Performing in position nine, Davidson, dressed in African-inspired wear, sang Appreciate Our Icons, in tribute to Tobago’s cultural stalwarts.

But the performer also lamented what she considered to be the country’s penchant for acknowledging cultural luminaries after they have died. Some of them, she sang, were even under-rated.

Davidson, whose decision to sing calypso was inspired by late cultural giant Michael Duncan, said performing artistes should be given their flowers while they are alive.

Ramsey’s tune, Who Am I, a lyrically strong piece, addressed several aspects of the country’s cultural heritage, including pan, calypso and carnival.

The song got a rousing response from the audience, which included former independent senator Annette Nicholson-Alfred, former education secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack and students from all of the participating schools. Ramsey got 462 points and the second place prize of $20,000.

Thompson bemoaned the country’s crime situation in her pore-raising selection, Why and What, while Arnold dealt with the need to urgently address the social ills plaguing the nation in “Fixin’ T&T.” They received $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Making up the line-up were last year’s winner Bishop’s High School’s Khalea Alfred (Do Better); Scarborough Secondary’s Olu Holder (No Phone, Just Vybz); Signal Hill Government Primary School’s Daniah Mohammed (Education’s The Key; and Bishop’s High School’s D’Asche Saul (I Make The Difference).

Earlier, in her remarks, Hackett alluded the addition of culture and antiquities to her substantive education portfolio.

“What a beautiful mesh that is because, of course, education and culture, two different lanes on the same highway, one destination,” she said.

“And so this morning (October 2), it gives me great pleasure to stand here as one of your custodians of education on the island and, of course, now assisting with culture, to welcome you to the 2025 edition of the Tobago Junior Calypso Monarch.”

Hackett, who congratulated the nine calypsonians, said the THA is making a concerted effort to push culture to the forefront of the “as we have a mandate to encourage what is now known as the integration of culture, arts and everything else that makes us Tobagonian in what we have coined Tobago-centric curriculum.”

She continued, “Over the next few years, as part of our strategic development, you will be having more opportunities such as this one, where we hope on days like today (October 2), we can have students from all 57 schools, including our ECCES, primary and of course, you, our secondary students here in this complex, not only cheering on but on stage actually pushing forward our culture and our arts, including our heritage.”

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO Kern Cowan said the competition was not just about music but continuity.

“Calypso has always told our stories, carried our struggles and celebrated our triumphs,” he said.

Cowan added the junior monarch competition also represents the commission’s commitment to building and investing in the island’s young people.

He said the skills they developed during the competition will serve them well way beyond the stage.

“They are the future custodians of our heritage and they remind us that our culture is strongest when passed from one generation to the next.”