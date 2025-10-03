Duke writes to Privileges: House 'misled' by Chief Sec, Hackett, Burris

PDP political leader Watson Duke. -

WATSON DUKE, representative for the electoral district of Roxborough/Belle Garden East/Delaford, wants a Committee of Privileges of the Assembly to investigate the conduct of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, assemblyman Zorisha Hackett and councillor Tashia Burris.

Duke argued that Augustine should have informed the House of his decision to split the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation at the last plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on September 25.

He also said Hackett and Burris should have properly advised members of changes in their portfolios at the sitting.

At a virtual news conference on September 29, Augustine announced that Hackett, Secretary of the Division of Education, Research and Technology, was temporarily assigned the culture and antiquities portfolio in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation while Burris, the substantive secretary of the division, will retain the tourism and transportation portfolios.

The briefing came two weeks after the Office of the Chief Secretary announced in a media release that Hackett had been temporarily assigned Burris’ portfolio.

In a letter to Presiding Officer Abby Taylor, dated October 1, Duke said he was concerned about safeguarding the integrity and authority of the THA.

He said during the 44th Sitting of the Assembly on September 25, Augustine, in his capacity as Chief Secretary, Hackett, and Burris, failed to disclose the reassignment of portfolios.

Duke, who is also the Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader, quoted Section 34(2) of the Tobago House of Assembly Act, Chap. 25:03, which states: “In the exercise of their powers, the members of the Executive Council shall be individually and collectively responsible to the Assembly.”

He said the law imposes a clear obligation of accountability to the Assembly.

“By withholding disclosure of the business of the Executive Council – namely the reassignment of portfolios – from the Assembly, the said members may have breached their duty of responsibility.

“This omission raises serious concerns as to whether assemblyman Augustine, assemblyman Hackett, and councillor Burris conspired, individually and/or collectively, to deliberately mislead the Assembly, thereby undermining the authority of this honourable House.”

Duke continued, “In the circumstances, I respectfully request that you, as Presiding Officer, refer this matter to a duly constituted Committee of Privileges of the Assembly, in order to investigate and determine whether the conduct of the aforementioned members amounts to a contempt or breach of privilege of this House.

“I trust that this request will receive your urgent attention, in the interest of upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance within the THA.”

IDA: THA executive in disarray

Meanwhile, the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) has called on Augustine to clarify who is the Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

In a statement, the IDA also urged Augustine to “stop governing in secrecy and use the proper channels of reshuffles when changes are necessary.”

The IDA said the changes in the division have thrown Tobago’s executive into unnecessary confusion.

It said, “The THA Act is clear: every division must have a secretary who carries ultimate authority. Yet today, the people of Tobago are left to wonder, who exactly is in charge of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation?”

Saying this is not a minor issue, the party said tourism and culture are the lifeblood of Tobago’s economy.

“With carnival just weeks away, stakeholders are uncertain whether decisions are being made by Secretary Burris, Secretary Hackett or the Chief Secretary himself.

“The spectacle of a secretary (Burris) declaring, ‘I am still the secretary’ (at the September 25 sitting) while another is officially announced as holding the same office, is evidence of an executive in disarray.”

The IDA said if Augustine has lost confidence in Burris, he can either fire her, demote her and elevate an assistant secretary or conduct a formal reshuffle ensuring clear responsibilities for the secretaries appointed to the various divisions.

“Instead, by appointing Secretary Hackett ‘under the table,’ while keeping Burris in place, he has undermined both women and weakened Tobago’s governance structures.”