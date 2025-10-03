'Dreams turn to reality' as Rio Cardines makes Crystal Palace debut

TT wing back Rio Cardines (L) comes on as a late second-half sub for Crystal Palace against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa Conference League on October 2. Photo courtesy Instagram -

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team wing back Rio Cardines said he was buzzing after making his Crystal Palace debut in a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in their Europa Conference League opener at the Lublin Arena, Poland, on October 2.

Palace took the lead through Daniel Munoz in the 31st minute, before striker Eddie Nketiah doubled the advantage in the 58th minute – continuing his scoring momentum after a dramatic stoppage-time winner over reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool, on September 27.

And although Palace were reduced to ten men against Dynamo after wing back Borna Sosa was sent off in the 76th minute, manager Oliver Glasner still seized the opportunity to hand a debut to the 19-year-old Cardines. The TT international came on for Munoz in the 88th minute to help Palace see out the clean sheet.

"I'm still buzzing," Cardines told Palace TV after the whistle. "But I'm just grateful to get the opportunity and be part of such a historic team and one that's going on to something incredible.

"It's been surreal. Obviously, it's not something that I'm used to so I just want to make it the norm for me now and hopefully kick on a bit."

The victory stretched Palace's unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games, a new club record.

Cardines also took to Instagram to share his delight with his maiden first-team appearance. Cardines inked his pro deal with Palace last year.

"Dreams turned reality," he said. "Blessed to make my debut for Crystal Palace in the Conference League. I'm hungry for more."

Cardines has been on the substitutes' bench for a number of Palace's games in the Premier League this season and was also an unused sub for their FA Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August.

Having represented TT in Concacaf competition at both the under-17 and under-20 levels, Cardines made his senior international debut against Jamaica in the Unity Cup in May. Since then, he has become a staple at right back for coach Dwight Yorke's TT team and played all three matches at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and has started the team's last three Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.