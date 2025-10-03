Dr Shallow: No conflict of interest with Sammy serving multiple coaching roles

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow. (FILE) -

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dr Kishore Shallow believes there is no conflict of interest in Daren Sammy coaching both the West Indies team and the St Lucia Kings in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shallow addressed the matter at a Cricket West Indies (CWI) quarterly meeting on October 1.

Many people question Sammy coaching the Kings while being coach of the West Indies. “There is absolutely no conflict with the two roles,” Shallow said.

The CWI boss said the two roles with help Sammy improve as a coach.

“I think importantly when we agreed to his participation in the CPL was mainly because we thought that the exposure presented a great opportunity for him as coach, to one – be very close to the game – and for his own personal development.” The CPL is one of the main tournaments used to select players for the West Indies T20 team.

“The CPL is all about developing our talent and talent does not just stop with players – coaches, the backroom staff, the physio and so on. We thought that his continued engagement in CPL, whether for the Kings or anyone else, would be to the benefit of CWI and West Indies cricket.”