Calypso History Month: The heartbeat of a nation in celebration, conflict

Attorney and TUCO public relations officer Rondell Donawa -

Without question, calypso remains the heartbeat of Trinidad and Tobago. More than just a style of music, it is a living record of a people – an art form that has influenced soca, reggae and other genres while leaving its imprint on Caribbean and global culture. At its core, calypso is the fusion of heritage, rhythm and soul and across centuries it has been the voice of the nation.

For every significant moment in the country’s history, there is a calypso that captures its essence. These songs, woven with double entendre, satire and ridicule, have long mocked the “aristocrats” and addressed the pressing social and political issues of the day. The roots of this tradition stretch back to enslaved Africans, who used the art form as a tool of resistance and commentary. In that sense, calypso has always been more than entertainment – it is a chronicle of survival, pride and identity.

We need only recall the way calypso has immortalised milestones: Keshorn Walcott’s Olympic triumph, Hasely Crawford’s gold medal in Montreal, the coronations of Miss Universe and Miss World queens, the nation’s journey from colonialism to Independence and Republicanism, the shock of the 1990 attempted coup, or even the scandal of a prime minister’s funeral disrupted by a political rival. Sparrow’s Phillip My Dear, Valentino’s Stay Up Zimbabwe, Stalin’s Caribbean Man, and Shadow’s unforgettable Poverty is Hell and You Looking for Horn are all etched into the national consciousness. Each demonstrates how calypso has served as both historical archive and social mirror.

This October, that rich musical tradition takes centre stage once again. The Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO), the body that governs the art form, is hosting its annual Calypso History Month.

In a release, PRO Rondell Donawa said this year’s theme, Calypso Unleashed: Boundless Harmony, captures the enduring power of calypso to break barriers, unify voices, and inspire communities.

“Calypso History Month honours the legacy of our pioneers, celebrates the creativity of today’s artistes, and charts a vibrant course for the future. This theme will carry the energy and message of calypso forward as we journey toward Carnival 2026, ensuring that the art form remains a driving force of culture and social commentary.”

Throughout October, TUCO will host a series of activities, including concerts, workshops, bus rides, river lime, cookouts and educational activities across TUCO’s four zones: East, South/Central, North, and Tobago.

Officially designated as Calypso History Month since 2002, this year’s events began in mid-September and will run until mid-November. The activities kicked off with a Health is Wealth competition, calypso and music workshop on September 20 with musician Joey Rivers and the TUCO South/Central Zone – Kaiso on De Bus to Tiki Bar, Manzanilla on September 28.

The official declaration of the month took place with a thanksgiving service on October 1 at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Tobago will take its turn on October 7, to launch the month at the Scarborough Public Library.

South will be in focus for the next event on October 4, with a Curry Q Project at the Roast and Toast Restaurant, Cipero Street, San Fernando. The venue is new and Brother Mac, one of the south/central zone executive, is in the process of transforming this place into the Trinbago National Calypso Museum.

On that same night, Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain would also be in the spotlight for a Big Calypso Nite in de City, featuring Gary Cordner, SuperBlue, Johnny King and other stalwarts. Kafe Blue will also play host to Moods and Views with Hamidulah and others on November 8.

A few calypso workshops are on the agenda for primary and secondary school students. TUCO’s vice president Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascal explained this is specifically geared to ensure the continuity of the art form when the older generation of artiste passes on.

Observing the pull of the youths towards soca and other offshoots of calypso, Kommanda said, “we have to go back to the schools and instil the love and passion from there.”

The calendar runs until mid-November, closing with three major events: the TUCO South/Central Zone Mentorship Workshop at Skinner Park on November 1, Moods and Views at Kafe Blue on November 8, and a jam down Extemporama at the Lions Cultural Centre on November 14.

This year’s celebration carries added significance when Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) – the pioneering figure behind soca, calypso’s most popular offspring – was posthumously awarded the Hummingbird Gold in the sphere of arts and culture on September 24 – a quarter of a century after his death. It was a reminder that calypso, though challenged, continues to command respect as one of the cornerstones of TT’s cultural landscape.

Long before the award was announced, the Blackman family was preparing to host the 25th annual remembrance celebration in honour of their patriarch. This is set for October 18 at the Blackman’s Ranch, Piparo.

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin pledged her support for the celebrations. “I am particularly proud of TUCO and all those involved in organising a month-long programme of celebrations, from concerts and tributes, to workshops, school events and community limes, which will once again showcase the timeless voice of the people.”

She described calypso as “the voice of the people and the heartbeat of our cultural identity,” rooted in African and creole traditions and evolving into a medium that documented history “like no textbook could.” For her, this year’s theme reflects the genre’s ability to transcend geography, generations, and culture.

“Calypso is a living, breathing artform that continues to inspire, educate, and unite us. Let us honour it, celebrate it and carry it proudly into the future.”

Yet, while the nation prepares to celebrate, TUCO itself is mired in controversy. Internal disagreements have raised questions about transparency, governance and unity within the organisation.

A special annual general meeting scheduled for September 27 to address these tensions had to be postponed to a yet to be announced date as there was no quorum to continue the agenda.