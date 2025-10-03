Beckles: Bleak Christmas ahead amidst firings

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has expressed concern over a letter saying there will be no re-hiring of short-term staff in the Sport and Youth Affairs Ministry once their term has ended.

She said it was written by the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary based on a decision by Minister Phillip Watts.

“There are many divisions within the ministry, whether it be in Nicholas Towers, Chepstow House, the various sporting programmes…where by next month all those positions would not be renewed.”

She raised the issue in the context of Keshorn Walcott, Jereem Richards, and the Trinbago Knight Riders recently receiving national awards.

“The government made very clear their commitment to youth and sports. But here it is we are adding this category to Cepep workers, reforestation workers and the many other people where it’s now becoming a common practice for the government to not renew contracts and firing people.”

She said the upcoming Christmas season will be a bleak one for many who will be unemployed during the period and going forward. Newsday called Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Phillip Watts for comment but got no answer.