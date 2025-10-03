Award an inspiration

Leon “Smooth” Edwards, receives the Hummingbird Medal Gold for Arts & Culture from President Christine Kangaloo at the National Awards ceremony at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on September 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I extend my heartiest congratulations to Leon "Smooth" Edwards on his Hummingbird Medal (Gold) at this year’s national awards ceremony.

What makes this award very significant is that it celebrates the steelpan as the national instrument of TT. And this recognition of Edwards coincides with the Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra's 90th anniversary.

Edwards has guided All Stars to many Panorama victories over the years and this award should serve as an inspiration to all up-and-coming young arrangers to let them know that at some time their hard work would be recognised.

KELVIN J LA ROCHE

St James