A night of music, culinary delights at Fatima College

Etienne Charles - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Fatima Old Boys’ Association (FOBA) presents Sound Bites: A Culinary Concert at Fatima College on October 4.

The evening’s headline performances will feature some of the Caribbean’s most celebrated artists: Etienne Charles & the Creole Soul Band, Ray Holman and Vaughnette Bigford and Band.

This lineup promises a night of rich rhythms, soulful melodies and world-class musicianship.

Adding to the experience, patrons will also enjoy an international culinary journey with dishes prepared by Fatima alumni chefs and their extended circle of partners and friends – making Sound Bites not just a concert, but a feast for the senses.

Tickets are available from FOBA Committee Members, at The Grey Pocket (Fatima College), TSZ Retail Store, or online via Island E-Tickets.