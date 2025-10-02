Two killed, policeman shot in separate incidents

A police officer was among three people shot in separate incidents in a ten-hour period on October 1 that left two people dead.

In the first incident, a man was shot and killed while on his way home in Tunapuna.

The man was shot around 12.30 am while walking along Achong Trace in Tunapuna.

Newsday understands the victim is a 32-year-old factory worker, but police have not yet named him.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a police officer assigned to the Arouca Police Station was shot outside his home in Arouca.

PC Amon Andrews, 51, was shot a short distance from his home around 2.45 am, in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

Neighbours reported hearing gunshots and Andrews’s wife found him near the Priority Bus Route, with gunshot wounds to his left leg, chest and upper back.

He was taken to the EWMSC where doctors determined he suffered damage to his lungs and his lower spinal cord.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro, in a media release, wished Andrews a speedy recovery

DCP Operations Suzette Martin and Snr Supt North Central Division Vernly Gift visited Andrews at the hospital on October 1.

The release said Andrews was alert despite his wounds.

The TT Police Service added it “joins with the CoP and the executive in keeping the family, friends and colleagues of PC Andrew in our prayers and thoughts during this time.”

And, at around 10 am, police received reports of a man shot dead in Boot Hill, Trou Macaque, Laventille.

The dead man has not yet been named but is believed to be a 33-year-old resident of the community.

Investigations into the three incidents are ongoing.