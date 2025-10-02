TUCO head: Calypso can bring positivity to Trinidad and Tobago

Some of the attendees at Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) thanksgiving service, from left, Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons, Mark "Contender" John, TUCO PRO Rondell Donawa, general secretary Shirlane Hendrickson, Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin, TUCO president Ainsley King, TUCO assistant treasurer Melissa Williams-Campbell and singer Nicholas Lucas. - MELISSA DOUGHTY

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) gave life to scripture and made a joyful noise as it hosted its thanksgiving service, one of the feature events during its celebration of Calypso History Month.

Its president Ainsley King stressed the importance of positivity to the artform’s growth, while Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin said she and National Carnival Commission CEO Keiba Jacob Mottley have begun their work for Carnival 2026.

The service was held at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on October 1.

In his short speech, King said, “We are here to serve each other. We are here to help each other and to make the life around each other a better living experience.”

King said it was a good start for Calypso History Month and he hoped the organisation could maintain this.

He added that in all of TUCO’s initiatives, Calypso History Month has proven to be the most successful.

“Across the world, with the diaspora and, through cultural diplomacy, people are becoming interested across the world and there are celebrations.”

He said even privately in TT, people no longer waited on the organisation to celebrate the month.

“When that happens it tells me, that you have succeeded in a big way.”

As the organisation continues its mission, it needed to keep its eye on the positives, King said.

He said the organisation's members needed to work together to bring about understanding in the best way possible.

TT, too, needed to be more positive as well, King said. Calypso could possibly assist the country’s leaders in bringing about a better country, he said.

King then performed his 2026 song, Happy, which has been gaining rapid airplay.

Benjamin said calypso was one of TT’s greatest cultural gifts.

“Calypso, at its best, uplifts us. A Trini without calypso is not a Trini,” she said.

Benjamin added that calypso bound Trinidadians together in harmony and often cut across racial, class and geographical lines. She added that she and Jacob Mottley would soon be discussing the upcoming Carnival season.

She commended TUCO’s work.

“I know you said show love and in each organisation there is always some internal politics, some fighting, but you have not let that daunt on your representation of flying the flag high.”

She added that the ministry stood with the organisation for the month and years to come.

The service saw TUCO’s general secretary Shirlane Hendrickson deliver a spirited sermon about the serving God in and out of season, whether things were good or bad.

Moruga/Tableland constituent and TUCO member Nicholas Lucas sang a soulful cover of Blessed Assurance.

There was also an extempo session with the 2025 monarch Black Sage, Mark “Contender” John and Nyol Manswell which had the audience sharing laughs.

The service paid tribute to those who died including Valerie Green, wife of the late calypso legend Kitchener; Donric “Master Funny” Williamson; and Tobago’s Hillington “Jakka” Job.

The event ended with SuperBlue giving a vivacious and soca version of the Bee Gees’ To Love Somebody. He honoured Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste’s widow, Patsy, with that song on her birthday.