TTARP members keep fit, walk for resilience

Members of the Princes Town/Rio Claro Zone of TT Association of Responsible Persons (TTARP) who took part in the annual Walk of Resilience at the Nelson Mandela Park on October 1 in commemoration of the UN's International Day of Older Persons. - Photo by Paula Lindo

Members of the TT Association of Responsible Persons (TTARP) met at Nelson Mandela Park on October 1 to participate in the organisation’s Walk for Resilience, held in celebration of the UN’s International Day of Older Persons.

Participants in the walk told Newsday it was an opportunity for them to leave their houses and interact with other people.

Former public service head and TTARP first vice president Reynold Cooper said events like these were about building camaraderie and getting people together.

“We have 11 zones, two in Tobago and nine here in Trinidad, and every so often we have events where we get together and see friends. I’m seeing people here who I haven’t seen for a long time. That’s the purpose of having this event, so that people get together from different zones and meet.

“You’re also walking to exercise and you walk as long as you can. I tell people if after you walk for 15-20 minutes and you’re tired, turn back, don’t stress yourself; you don’t want to get sick, even though there are doctors and things here. We get the support of some companies and we have a lot of providers who provide us with discounts.”

Ronnie Roberts from the Princes Town zone said the event was wonderful as it brought people together to have fun.

“It’s a dream come true in TT. We also have checkups and medical tests to do properly in your old age.”

Viniya from Barataria, which is part of the Arima Zone, said the organisation should be having more events like these.

“In my San Juan area we do a lot of this, it was healthy, it keeps you strong and active, it’s very interesting. Being a TTARP member, I get my little ten per cent (off) at Massy Stores, you get a discount, it really helps. Some places you get as much as 15 per cent (off).”

Marketing consultant Michelle Nunes said there were approximately 43,000 members in the organisation, which represented people over the age of 50.

“The UN has commemorated this day to showcase the value of older people, because a lot of people don’t recognise the value in seniors, and the resilience behind being a senior is something that should be commemorated and their contribution that they’ve made to the whole society is something that TTARP stands for.

“Basically, it’s a day to celebrate all these wonderful people we have here today, we have over 700 people here. It is a Wednesday, but they are retired so they do have the time, they do have the skill, they do have the energy as you can see. It’s going to be a very short walk, maybe about 20 minutes but it’s all about being fit, keeping healthy, living with dignity and just celebrating life.”

She said the membership was approximately 60 per cent women and 40 per cent men, although at events, participation is about 90 per cent women and ten per cent men. She said the men are very comfortable at home.

Health testing services were available from the North Western Regional Health Authority and other providers, including blood pressure, blood sugar and eye testing. The NWRHA and private companies were carrying out the test. Also present were the Telecommunications Authority of TT, Aventa, SuperPharm, various credit unions, Belgroves, Sunshine Feel Good Cereals, Guiltless Yogurt and other organisations.