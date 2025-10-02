Trinidad and Tobago FA sees life in Concacaf Bigger Academy

Coaches, teachers and students at the Trinidad leg of the Concacaf Bigger Game Academy at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on September 30. Photo by Roneil Walcott -

The Trinidad leg of the Concacaf Bigger Game Academy kicked off at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on September 30, with 55 students from 11 primary schools from the National Primary Schools Football League being taught the fundamentals of the game and engaging in friendly scrimmages. The Tobago leg commenced on September 29.

Under the watchful eyes of TT Football Association's (TTFA) director of women's football Jinelle James, who also serves as the coordinator for the Concacaf Bigger Game Academy, the eager students were separated into five groups and were guided by teachers, coaches and Concacaf officials as they did dribbling drills and other activities to help camaraderie within a team setup.

The academy will run for six weeks across both islands, with coaches and coordinators expected to provide progress reports to Concacaf based on the information they gather at a workshop over the weekend. That workshop focused on the role of the coach, coaching methodologies, planning of workshop sessions and the execution of the on-field academy exercises.

"Sometimes we launch these kinds of programmes, and after the six weeks, that's it. With the inclusion of the community programmes that are being provided by the Sports Company of TT, we hope that it can be extended," James told Newsday.

"Their programmes run within the schools in different communities and we can now have longevity, sustainability and scouting going from this age group so we already have our eyes on those kids who could be recruited for the high performance programme."

With James pointing to the boys' under-13 programme which is set to get under way soon, she said this academy will help the TTFA identify those hidden gems from an earlier stage.

"Some of the children may still be eligible to come back next year and some may go on to secondary schools or to clubs. It's just about exposing them," she said.

"If there's any particular special talent, then we'll keep our eyes on them...again, this is a great opportunity to scout that kind of talent."

Some of the schools that participated to kick off the Trinidad leg of the academy were Arima Boys’ RC, Belmont Government, Dow Village Government, Enterprise Government, Mucurapo Boys RC, Point Fortin RC, Santa Cruz RC and Tunapuna Boys’ RC.

Once the six-week programme is concluded, James said the participants from schools across both islands will come together for one big festival to bring an end to the academy. A date for the festival is still to be decided.

James said the Concacaf Bigger Game Academy differs from the Fifa Football for Schools programme, which was launched last May.

"The Fifa Football For Schools programme grows the game of football and provides the opportunity for schools that don't have football to now start a football programme. (The Concacaf Bigger Game Academy) is just to enhance and provide exposure to those students (who) are already involved in football."

The Concacaf Bigger Game initiative was launched by Concacaf in 2023 to create opportunities for football and social development across the 41 member associations.