Student held with ganja in schoolbag

- File photo

A teenage boy was arrested on a school compound on October 1, after he was found with a quantity of marijuana.

According to reports, a security guard at a secondary school in the Southern Division searched the student’s schoolbag, around 8.05 am on October 1, and found the marijuana.

The school’s administration and police were informed, and the boy was arrested.

The minor was later charged and is expected to appear before the Children’s Court, Fyzabad, on October 3.

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led state of emergency operation was held in the Southern Division between 1 pm and 6 pm on October 1.

Police from the CID Operations Unit went to Brother’s Road, where they searched a bushy area and found a 12-gauge shotgun several feet from the road.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsaran and Insp Wilkinson.

In the Port of Spain Division, Task Force officers held an exercise between 10 pm on October 1 and 2 am on October 2.

They went to Church Street, Arima, where they found a quantity of ammunition hidden under a derelict car.

Snr Supt Thom, Supt Baird, ASP Cadette, and Insp Duraga led the exercise, which included officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area North, and the TT Regiment.

Investigations are ongoing.