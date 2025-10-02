Stage set for Tancoo’s first budget

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo. - FILE PHOTO/ Angelo Marcelle

THE DOWNGRADE of this country’s economic outlook from stable to negative on September 26 by ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) and the Central Bank’s announcement on the same day of a 2.1 per cent contraction of the economy in the first quarter crystallise what’s at stake in Davendranath Tancoo’s upcoming budget. Combined with notable cuts to make-work programmes, NIS worries and depressed oil and gas prices, the stage has been grimly set.

The S&P reassessment and the Central Bank’s confirmation of a drop in output came separately. Yet, they are connected.

S&P’s darkened outlook is premised almost entirely on the erosion of fiscal and external buffers over many years, "reflecting the limited effectiveness of long-standing efforts to boost GDP growth and strengthen fiscal management."

The agency believes GDP will expand by one per cent in 2025 and 2026, buoyed by growth in the non-energy sector.

However, the Central Bank’s 2.1 per cent contraction figure suggests the situation could be worse.

Earlier this year, Central Bank Governor Larry Howai had foreseen a softened economy based on drops in retail sales, construction and LNG production.

Mr Tancoo has been given between six to 24 months by S&P to turn conditions that have built up for decades, including under the last ten years of the PNM, around or else face lowered ratings.

Some matters cited by the agency in its new outlook relate to recent reversals by the UNC government.

Noted was the scrapping of the revenue authority and the withdrawal of property tax (despite collection of an initial cache, the fate of which this week triggered sparring between local government officials and ministers). But overwhelmingly long-term are the factors that have led to the new assessment.

Exasperatedly, the agency remarked, "Despite many efforts, there has been only limited progress by previous administrations in diversifying the economy."

It referred to a prolonged weakening of public finances and limited progress by past administrations in strengthening public institutions. Noted critically was the fact that in relation to forex shortages, the Central Bank has sustained a quasi-fixed exchange rate since 2016.

Also cited was the limited possibility of Venezuelan gas, but that may turn around given the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration’s recent securing of an about-turn from the US on licences. Still, assuming Dragon gas ever flows, it will be years before gains are realised.

Similarly, benefits from recent deep-water deals, also referred to by S&P, are likely to be "difficult and costly."

The minister will have to focus on ending policy drift when it comes to diversification.

Also, he must pursue economic growth through spending in strategic areas and through stimulating increased labour force participation – both pathways to greater government revenue. Households need to benefit and spend. That there will be a deficit is a promising sign, though debt must be contained. At the same time, institutional inefficiency and waste must be drastically curtailed.

The outlook is trending down. But Mr Tancoo, 59, who this October celebrates his birthday, must rise to the occasion.