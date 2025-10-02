Save the Breakfast Shed

A vendor at Tant's Gourmet makes a coconut bake meal at Breakfast Shed in Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: With media reports in recent days stating that the government intends to remove the local, hard-working brothers and sisters and shut down the Breakfast Shed that countless have relied on for decades, we must stand together.

The Breakfast Shed conveniently greets you at the doors of the capital city, providing sustenance for your day ahead, including for work and school. Those heading in and out of Port of Spain and even Tobago, due to it’s proximity to the water taxis and ferries, etc, benefit from the shed's affordable prices.

The Breakfast Shed is a well-known, international tourist attraction, the best for showcasing our cultural cuisine to the world. Perhaps the only place a "small man" can attain foreign exchange in these challenging times.

Shut down to do what? What is this government really doing? What is its plan? Let us not take this for granted, TT. "Whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" (Matthew 25:40).

Vox populi, vox Dei (The voice of the people is the voice of God). Sign the petition to save the Breakfast Shed.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail