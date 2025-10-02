Relatives get 'closure' despite unsuccessful search for hunter

Vallence Rambharat, centre, head of Hunters Search and Rescue Team, alongside Denise Prince, left, and Debbie Prince, right, speaks to the media before searching for their brother, missing hunter Dennis Prince, on September 30. - GRGEORY MCBURNIE

The search for missing hunter Dennis Prince, 42, who disappeared in mountains above Heights of Guanapo last week is expected to resume on October 2.

The Mahogany Trace, Diego Martin resident has not been heard from since September 23 when he told relatives he was going into the forest to prepare a hunting camp for the official start of the hunting season.

On September 30, Prince’s friends and family joined the Hunters Search and Rescue (HSR) team, led by captain Vallence Rambharat, to search the forested mountainside for him.

During a gruelling six hour trek covering 8 km of rough, steep, dangerous terrain, the team of 26 people, including soldiers, police officers and residents found Prince’s base, his hammer, and his boot print, but were unable to locate him.

Afterwards, Prince’s sisters Debbie and Denise spoke with the media while sitting on the mountainside opposite a woman nursing an ankle injury sustained in the search.

Denise Prince said participating in the search and experiencing how thorough it is has allowed her to gain some closure.

She explained although she had initially hoped to find Prince alive, she now accepts he may never be found.

“I was hoping that we would have gone in and at least we could get him, either see him hurt or at least you would have seen something, but we haven't seen anything.”

“Today is day seven and we weren’t successful. Coming out and being among everybody who is looking for him, I get a little closure because I see what they're actually going through to find my brother.”

Noting he was an avid hunter and loved to be alone in the forest, Denise Prince said a part of her, though, will always hope for positive news about her brother.

“He loved to fish and hunt. He loved to be alone sometimes too.

“And I know for sure my brother is a fighter. I ain't giving up on him but I think I take it as a little closure for myself.”

Prince went missing days after his sisters’ birthday and his family, including his five children, remains distraught.

“His children are crying and keep asking for their father,” said Debbie Prince.

Denise added the entire situation has been “a lot to absorb,” but thanked everyone who has helped her family through it.

“To see the effort that these strangers come to put out for my brother and actually to be in the bush like this.

“For them to leave their loved ones, to come out to look for my loved one, it’s a lot and I really appreciate it.”

Rambharat meanwhile said the team is still unsure what happened to Prince but suggested given the terrain, he could have faced any number of difficulties including snakebites, a fall or even health complications.

He said HSR will return to the area on October 2 to search an even more dangerous and rugged part of the forest known as “Jacob’s Ladder” because of its steep ascent.