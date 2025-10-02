President Christine Kangaloo hosts Ramleela at President's House

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

President Christine Carla Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC will host a Ramleela performance on October 3 at 10.30 am at The President’s House.

Ramleela is a play which depicts the life of Lord Rama on earth, as chronicled in the Ramayana, including his 14 year exile in the forest and his eventual victory over the malevolent King Ravana. The climax of Ramleela entails the burning of an effigy of Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. This tradition is re-enacted in villages throughout Trinidad in the weeks preceding Divali.

It is the first time that Ramleela will he held on the grounds of the Office of the President.

The performers will come from El Dorado North and Tunapuna Hindu Primary Schools.

Students from the following primary schools in the vicinity of The President’s House have also been invited to attend – Boissiere Village RC, Cascade School for The Deaf, Gaines Normal AME, St Ann’s RC, St Bernadette's Preparatory and St Ursula's Girl's Anglican School.