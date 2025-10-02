PM prepared to lead Dragon talks with Venezuela

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, on October 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she is prepared to lead negotiations in Venezuela with respect to resurrecting the Dragon gas project. She said the UNC had been working to find a way to breathe life into the Dragon shortly after it won the April 28 general election.

Persad-Bissessar made these statements at a news conference at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, when she returned home from the US on October 1.

After a meeting between Persad-Bissessar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the US State Department on September 30, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the State Department issued separate statements to announce an agreement had been reached with respect to continuing TT-Venezuela cross-border energy initiatives.

The OPM statement said after the meeting, government was informed that Rubio "supports the approval of the relevant Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences to begin discussions toward developing its cross-border hydrocarbons." OFAC falls under the US Treasury Department.

A subsequent statement issued by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Rubio "outlined US support for the government’s Dragon gas proposal and steps to ensure it will not provide significant benefit to the (Venezuelan President Nicholas) Maduro regime."

Persad-Bissessar said either Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal could lead TT's energy talks with Venezuela, but she was also available.

"Of course, you have me," she said.

She said she had only just returned to TT, and would need time to breathe before deciding if she flies to Venezuela to talk about the Dragon. Persad-Bissessar also disclosed Moonilal and Sobers had been in contact with their counterparts in the Venezuelan government with respect to Dragon.

Persad-Bissessar said, "In terms of Venezuela, the projects benefit Venezuela. They benefit the US and they benefit TT."

She expressed confidence Venezuela would negotiate with TT, despite TT's support for the US military deployment in the southern Caribbean Sea, outside of Venezuelan territorial waters.

"We have always maintained solidarity with the people of Venezuela."

Persad-Bissessar said government scored many "big wins" during its recent engagements in the US and more details will be provided to the public in due course.

She said, "From day one when we came into office, we began work on that OFAC licence."

She added, "We had discussions further with Secretary Rubio on other fields, Loran/Manatee field and Cocuina-Manakin.

After a ministerial swearing-in ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s on May 6 , Persad-Bissessar had said the Dragon gas deal was dead and “we will be foolish not to look elsewhere.”

She added,”That is dead. The PNM kept it alive for ten years and if you couldn’t do it in ten years, you cannot possibly do it now.”