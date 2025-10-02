Panday tackled make-work problem in 2000

THE EDITOR: The intention of the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government to restructure the make-work programmes for the unemployed to include a skills training component is not a new concept. It was first introduced by the Basdeo Panday administration in 2001 to reset the then 44-year old Unemployed Relief Programme (URP), which was plagued by the same problems facing make-work programmes today.

Concerned then about the negative reports surrounding the URP, Panday was determined to change its direction. His vision was a part-work, part-skills training plan that led to profitable employment. It was a plan designed to release the unemployed from a chronic dependency syndrome. Panday’s vision was on the path to success when it was cut short by a palace coup. The new plan lasted only nine months but with remarkable success.

I know this because after the UNC won the 2000 general election Panday placed the URP under the Ministry of Labour, Manpower Development and Industrial Relations. His instructions to me as the then minister was, “Clean up this programme and introduce part-work, part-training in some basic skills.”

That mandate was handed to me on December 20, 2000 and on January 24, 2001, some 35 days later, a plan was submitted to cabinet for its approval. The URP was transformed into the ETP – the Employment Training Programme – and relaunched on February 5, 2001.

There was no shutdown of the programme while the new plan was being designed.

Then permanent secretary Louis McShine pulled together a multipartite advisory committee to redesign the programme. Senior local government public servant Terrence Jurawan was a major architect of the plan. It involved work-related activities during the first half of the workday and basic skills training during the second half. The skills training programme included masonry, carpentry, electrical works, plumbing, woodwork, dressmaking, floral arrangement, small engine repairs, hairdressing and barbering.

The training was done by qualified teachers using established workshops and community centres throughout the country. The new ETP ran a six-week cycle with additional cycles for more intense training in particular areas.

In order to discourage “ghost” gangs and corruption, new financial arrangements were introduced:

• All URP wage cheques were encashable only at a commercial bank or Inland Revenue. The Ministry of Finance ensured that Inland Revenue offices had the appropriate increase to facilitate payments. A ban was put on cashing URP cheques at shops, groceries or other private facilities.

• URP workers were to collect wage cheques in person at URP sub-offices on presentation of a valid national ID Card. A security firm was contracted to handle the distribution of cheques at URP sub-offices. Cheques were not to be delivered in bulk to individuals. And no person could collect a cheque for anyone.

• Costing officers were assigned to visit work and training sites daily with the authority to cut time if workers on time sheets were not present.

The potential success of arresting the “ghost-gang and corruption” problem by the new plan was measured by the fact that after the first fortnight payment a substantial number of undelivered cheques were returned because no one came personally to claim them. The records would show that in the first seven months 59,913 people accessed the programme. In addition, over 200 young people were placed in industrial and agricultural programmes.

Had the Panday UNC administration survived the political fallout of the palace coup, chances are that make-work programmes like the URP would have worked in favour of the unemployed. Twenty-five years later the Persad-Bissessar UNC administration shuts down the make-work programmes to do exactly what Panday had started in 2001. It is bad planning. Except of course, if the plan is to abandon make-work programmes, leaving non-skilled unemployed in limbo for the rest of their lives.

If our new rulers are short of ideas, perhaps they can look again at cabinet minutes No 49 (2001) and reopen URP, Cepep and the deforestation programmes and ease the suffering of the non-skilled unemployed.

HARRY PARTAP

via e-mail