Pacers give India early edge over Windies in 1st Test

West Indies batsman Justin Greaves plays a shot on the first day of the first Test match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on October 2. AP -

The West Indies gave Test debuts to bowlers Johann Layne and Khary Pierre for the first match of their two-Test series versus India, which started at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2.

However, playing their first Test match since being rolled over by Australia for a record-low score of 27 in July, the Windies batsmen offered up another subpar display and were bowled out for 162 on day one as Indian seamers Mohammed Siraj (four for 30) and Jasprit Bumrah (three for 42) accounted for seven wickets between them. West Indies Test captain Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat, pointing to the possible peril of facing the spinners in the fourth innings on a turning track. After day one in Ahmedabad, though, Chase may be wondering if that was the right choice, as India have already got to 121 for two in their first innings to trail West Indies by just 41 runs.

Opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul (duck) didn't have the best return to the regional lineup as he faced ten balls, before tickling a Siraj delivery through to the impressive Dhruv Jurel down the leg side. After a smart start with a couple of early boundaries, John Campbell (eight) was next to go when he was adjudged to have edged Bumrah through to Jurel upon review. Brandon King (13) also had a bright start with three boundaries in a brief innings, but was the third to be dismissed when he shouldered arms to a Siraj delivery which crashed into the top of middle stump. At that stage, West Indies were on 39 for three and that quickly became 42 for four when Alick Athanaze (12) edged Siraj to a gleeful KL Rahul at second slip as the India seamer continued to torment the batsmen.

The Windies then had a mini recovery as Chase (24) and wicket-keeper/batsman Shai Hope (26) both had starts in a 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before the latter was comprehensively bowled by spinner Kuldeep Yadav (two for 25) as he attempted an expansive cover drive. Chase then became Siraj's fourth victim as he edged through to Jurel as West Indies slid to 105 for six.

Pierre (11) offered some resistance in a 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Justin Greaves (32), but was trapped lbw by Washington Sundar as the Windies moved their score to 144 for seven. The West Indies tail didn't wag too much thereafter as Bumrah returned to clean up Greaves and Layne with Warrican being the last man dismissed when he was caught behind off Yadav.

India wasted little time to eat into the visitors' total as the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Rahul (53 not out) put on 68 runs before the former was dismissed by Jayden Seales, who must do without the company of his frontline seam compatriots Alzarri and Shamar Joseph on this tour. With his off spin, captain Chase struck six overs later when he had Sai Sudharsan (seven) trapped lbw to leave India on 90 for two.

However, that would be the last bit of joy on the day for West Indies as Rahul brought up his 20th Test fifty before stumps and has now been partnered by skipper Shubman Gill (18 not out). With India just 41 runs adrift of West Indies' paltry first-innings score, the visitors' understrength bowling attack will have their work cut out for them when the second day's play bowls off from 12 am on October 3.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES – 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26, Roston Chase 24; Mohammed Siraj 4/30, Jasprit Bumrah 3/42) vs INDIA – 121/2 (KL Rahul 53 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Shubman Gill 18 not out; R Chase 1/16, Jayden Seales 1/21). West Indies lead by 41 runs.