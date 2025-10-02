NP: Test newly purchased gas tanks

Workmen load trucks with cooking gas tanks at the NP distribution centre in Sea Lots, Port of Spain. - File photo

The TT National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) is advising the public to test their gas cylinders once they enter their home or business place, following the death of a Diggity Trace woman over the weekend after her tank exploded at her house.

A release said once purchased, customers should perform a "soapy water test" on the connections between the regulator and valve, the regulator and the hose, and the hose and stove before using it.

"In the event that a gas leak is suspected, customers are advised to immediately disconnect the cylinder and remove to a safe and secure location away from the premises."

It urged customers to report any issues or concerns to the relevant distributor or retailer where the cylinder was purchased. It said NP remains available to answer any questions or render assistance via its 800-NPMC (6762) hotline, via WhatsApp at 686-NPMC (6762) and e-mail via customer_service@np.co.tt.

"At NP, safety is of paramount importance, and we remain committed to ensuring that, before distribution, all LPG cylinders are safe for use by customers."

NP extended its condolences to George's family.

George, 47, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on September 27, almost two months after the incident occurred.