North Side Future Stars lift North Zone T20 title in style

The 2025 North Zone T20 Festival's Player of the Torunament Kyle Ramdoo receives a cricket bag from North Zone Council secretary Vivica Guerra after helping North Side Future Stars to the title at Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Septebmer 28. Photo courtesy North Zone Council TTCB -

North Side Future Stars lifted the 2025 North Zone T20 Festival title when they got a thumping seven-wicket win in the final against Glenora Sports Club at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, on September 28.

Batting first, Glenora made a paltry 121 for nine, with North Side responding in dominant fashion as they raced to 124 for three after 15 overs on the back of powerful innings from Player of the Tournament Kyle Ramdoo (55 not out off 32 balls) and opening batsman Kwasi Fourneiller (44 off 36).

Glenora never found their best form with the bat and were in a precarious position at 37 for three in the eighth over with their star players Leonardo Julien (three) and allrounder Mikkel Govia (21 off 24) being dismissed early. Both Julien and Govia have turned out in the Caribbean Premier League, with the latter even tasting success with the St Lucia Kings last year. However, in this North Zone battle, they proved no match for North Side.

Glenora slipped into further trouble as they slid to 68 for five in the 12th over when Trevor Padilla (three for 17) got wickets off consecutive balls to dismiss Randy Baliram (seven) and Andy Alexander (golden duck). Middle-order batsman Kenroy Williams kept the Glenora innings afloat with a knock of 51 from 32 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Ramdoo and lanky North Side captain Kendall Guerra took two wickets apiece.

The left-handed Ramdoo, who topped the competition's aggregate with 264 runs and also took 11 wickets, was a measure of class in the chase and hit five fours and two sixes in his fluent fifty. After Jesse Sookwah (15) was dismissed by Alexander in the last over of the power play, Fourneiller and Ramdoo took away any hope for Glenora with their 60-run partnership for the second wicket. Fourneiller threatened to switch gears when he hit spinner Stefon Bissoon for a four and a six to end the ninth over, but was trapped lbw by Williams (two for 19) in the 13th over as the Glenora talisman got two quick wickets.

The result was never in doubt, though, and the talented Ramdoo sealed the game off Govia in the 15th over with two fours and a towering six over the extra-cover boundary.

Summarised scores:

GLENORA: 121/9 from 20 overs (Kenroy Williams 51, Mikkel Govia 21; Trevor Padilla 3/17, Kendall Guerra 2/18) vs NORTH SIDE FUTURE STARS: 124/3 from 15 overs (Kyle Ramdoo 55 not out, Kwasi Fourneiller 44; K Williams 2/19). North Side won by seven wickets.