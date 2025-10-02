NACC names top 20 calypsoes of 2025

Kees Dieffenthaller - Photo courtesy Jono Hirst

THE 2025 Road March, Pardy, Freetown Collective’s Take me Home and singer Neval Chatelal’s Vibration are among the top 2025 calypsoes chosen by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC).

The committee said the calypsoes were selected by a panel of 40 judges, who, after assessing lyrics, music and originality of 40 calypsoes submitted by the NACC.

Popular 2025 songs like Full Blown’s Good Spirits, Kes’ Cocoa Tea, Squeezy Rankin’s Justice, Lyrikal’s Dotish and the Calypso Monarch Helon Francis’ To Whom It May Be are also among them.

Each judge was required to submit their list of the 20 calypsoes they each felt were the top 20 calypsoes for the year.

Eligible calypsoes had to be performed, released or broadcast from Carnival and up to June of the year.

“Consideration is given to all derivatives of the calypso artform, including, kaiso, soca, chutney soca, rapso, gospelypso, etc,” the committee said.

The top 20 songs and their performers will be honoured at a gala event called the Top 20 Stars of Gold and Calypso of the Year Awards Ceremony to be held on November 28 at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

“The Top 20 Stars of Gold and Calypso of the Year Awards ceremony seeks to showcase and give deserving recognition to the best calypso compositions within a particular year, thereby allowing the public to fully appreciate the excellence of those compositions outside of the atmosphere of competition and the festivity of Carnival,” the committee added.

Here are the NACC’s Top 20 calypsoes of 2025 in alphabetical order:

●65 and Still Relevant – Ann Marie Parks Kojo (Twiggy)

●A Leader – Karene Asche (The Calypso Princess)

●Ask Yuh Man - Terri Lyons

●Bon Appetit – Kerine Williams Figaro (Tiny)

●Carry It – Ian Alvarez (Bunji Garlin)

●Cocoa Tea – Kees Dieffenthaller (Kes)

●Dotish – Devon Martin (Lyrikal)

●Good Spirits – Full Blown

●Justice – Anthony La Fleur (Squeezy Rankin)

●Kaiso to the World – Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor

●Look to Press – Roderick Gordon (Chuck Gordon)

●Pardy – Machel Montano

●Rhythm of a People – Stacey Sobers-Abraham (Stacey Sobers)

●Sing It In Kaiso – Roslyn Reid

●Take Me Home – Muhammad Muwakil

●The Weaker Sex – Sonia Francis (Singing Sonia)

●To Whom It May Be – Helon Francis

●Vibration – Neval Chatelal

●We Rise – Akhenaton Lewis (Yung Bredda)

●Your Turn Now – Kurt Allen