Life insurance as a wealth-building tool

Life insurance is one of the most effective ways of creating generational wealth. Photo courtesy Freepik -

While many people may view life insurance as an income replacement product, life insurance is also one of the most effective ways of creating generational wealth. It is therefore critical to understand how this simple tool can be used to transfer wealth, which sometimes cannot be accumulated during our lifetimes.

Here is how:

1. An instate estate

Life insurance creates an instant estate, sometimes even if the policyholder passes away after making just a few premium payments. This tax-free lump sum, thus, provides the liquidity that many people may not otherwise have.

For example, a 33-year-old male, can leave behind a life insurance policy of $2 million for as little as $5,500 a year (term policy).

The same $2 million, however, may never be accumulated in his lifetime.

2. Tax-advantaged legacy

The proceeds of life insurance are tax-free to beneficiaries.

This means that your children or grandchildren inherit 100 per cent of the sum insured, unlike other assets that may be reduced by taxes or legal fees. This therefore proves that it is one of the most efficient wealth-transfer strategies.

3. Protecting generational assets

Many times, we would hear of families having to sell assets that they would have inherited, simply because they cannot afford the maintenance or accompanying debts. Life insurance in such cases would provide the cash needed to cover those obligations, so the family is able to keep their cherished assets.

Instead of selling assets, the next generation can therefore build on what was left for them, continuing a legacy of responsible financial planning.

4. Creating a financial foundation for future generations

The proceeds of life insurance can fund children’s education, create capital for businesses or down payments for property, thus enabling every generation to build upon the last, creating a cycle of financial growth instead of struggle.

6. A legacy of love and responsibility

Beyond dollars and cents, life insurance sends a strong message to children that their parents fulfilled their responsibility as providers even after death, reminding them of their duty to honour their parents’ visions.

Life insurance is not only about protection; instead, it is about empowerment.

It allows ordinary families to create extraordinary legacies and ensures that the sacrifices of one generation become the stepping stones for the next.