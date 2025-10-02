Learning beyond the classroom

Young engineers training on the job. Photo courtesy Freepik -

Vaughn I Lezama

For young and aspiring engineers in TT, this journey is also one of responsibility: to learn, grow, and ultimately, to serve society.

The Board of Engineering of TT (BOETT) has the privilege of guiding this journey.

Our role is not only to regulate professional standards but also to inspire young engineers to pursue excellence, integrity and innovation as they move toward full professional status.

Why engineers matter

We don’t always see them, but engineers are everywhere. From the bridges that carry us to work, to the energy that powers our homes, and the digital infrastructure that connects us – engineers play a vital, if often invisible, role in daily life.

In a country like ours, where sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy are critical to national development, engineers carry a profound responsibility.

That is why the BOETT urges young professionals to recognise their careers not simply as jobs, but as vocations that shape society. Engineering is about solving problems, but it is also about protecting lives, preserving resources and enabling progress.

Learning beyond the classroom

For new graduates, the degree is only the beginning. The real learning happens in the field – on job sites, in design offices and through collaboration with others. Engineering is a profession built on experience, trial and error, and mentorship.

Every challenge is an opportunity to learn, every mistake a chance to grow stronger.

Yet technical knowledge alone is not enough. Today’s engineers must combine proficiency with ethics, communication and adaptability. A brilliant design means little if it is unsafe, poorly explained or disconnected from the needs of the community it is meant to serve.

Celebrating young engineers

At the BOETT, we believe in shining a light on the achievements of our young engineers.

Through spotlight interviews and public recognition, we share their stories – their challenges, successes and lessons learned.

These stories matter. They inspire peers, encourage students and remind us all that perseverance and integrity can take us far.

Behind every success story is a simple truth: excellence in engineering comes from passion, hard work and a willingness to learn from others.

A compendium of advice

To help guide the next generation, the BOETT offers the following advice.

While written for engineers, these lessons apply to any young professional aiming for excellence:

1. Never stop learning:

Your degree is only the beginning. Stay curious, keep updating your knowledge and embrace new technologies.

2. Communicate clearly:

Engineers must explain complex ideas to people who are not technical. Learn to write, speak and listen effectively.

3. Guard your integrity:

Always prioritise safety, quality and the public good. Ethics is the foundation of trust.

4. Find mentors:

Seek out experienced professionals. Their guidance can help you avoid pitfalls and seize opportunities.

5. Collaborate across disciplines:

The best solutions often come from teamwork that crosses boundaries – between engineers, architects, economists and others.

6. Stay adaptable:

Engineering changes rapidly. Embrace new tools, methods and ideas to remain relevant.

7. Build networks:

Join professional bodies such as APETT. Attend seminars, workshops and forums.

Relationships can open doors and spark new ideas.

8. Take ownership:

Set career goals, pursue leadership opportunities and assert your place in the profession by registering with the BOETT.

9. Embrace challenges:

Don’t shy away from hard problems. They are the stepping stones to growth and innovation.

10. Remember the bigger picture:

Engineering impacts society and the environment.

Ask yourself – Does my work make life better for others?

The road ahead

The next generation of engineers will face challenges that are bigger and more complex than ever before – climate change, sustainability, digital transformation and global competition. But these challenges are also opportunities to shape the future of TT in bold, positive ways.

To every young and aspiring engineer, know this – your work matters. Your voice matters. And your commitment to learning, ethics and excellence will define not just your career, but the society we all live in.

The BOETT stands ready to guide and support you on this journey. The rest is up to you.