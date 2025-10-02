KG Elite, Royalty Apex crowned R³ 3x3 Basketball Invitational Under-21 champs

Royalty Apex, inaugural winners of the R³ 3x3 Basketball Invitational Under-21 women’s title. -

Coach KG Elite dethroned defending champions Spartans TT 11-4 to capture the R³ 3x3 Basketball Invitational Under-21 men’s title at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC) gymnasium, on September 28.

With the contest still close at 6-4 late in regulation, Judah Guy seized control by burying back-to-back two-pointers, on his way to scoring the final five points to seal victory.

His clutch finish secured a perfect 5-0 run for Coach KG Elite including team members Ajani Rechais, Jameer Young, Cyprian Wingham and Guy.

Guy earned finals MVP honours for his composure at the death.

History was also made in the inaugural women’s division, where Royalty Apex dominated New Chapter Academy 14-2. Ize-Tao Best poured in ten points and was named finals MVP, while Joelle and Nahanda Best provided support as Royalty Apex completed an unbeaten 4-0 campaign.

Additionally, the R³ tournament brought civilian teams inside YTRC to compete alongside the centre’s own residents as a way of reinforcing positive behaviour and strengthening community ties.

For the second edition, three YTRC men’s squads participated – up from two in 2024 – and for the first time two women’s resident teams took the floor.

Visiting teams praised the event’s organisation and the rare chance to connect with residents as fellow athletes.

For the Prisons Service, the R³ 3x3 Invitational is more than a basketball tournament and is described as a “vivid example of how sport can bridge divides, foster discipline, and inspire transformation.”

Tournament grouping:

Men's U-21 Groups

Group A – YTRC 2, YTRC 3, Spartans TT, Royalty

Group B – YTRC 1, Coach KG Elite, Trou Ballers, East Stars

Women’s U-21 Groups

Group A – YTRCF 1, Royalty Apex, NCA

Group B – YTRCF 2, Royalty Summit, 500 Hawks

Final Standings

U-21 Men

Coach KG Elite

Spartans TT

Royalty

Finals MVP – Judah Guy

U-21 Women

Royalty Apex

NCA

500 Hawks

Finals MVP – Ize-Tao Best