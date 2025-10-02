Judge urges Nike, Puma to donate, not destroy bootleg footwear

Justice Frank Seepersad -

A High Court judge has suggested that US sportswear companies Nike Innovate CV and Puma SE consider donating thousands of seized counterfeit sneakers and slippers to charity instead of destroying them.

Justice Frank Seepersad made the proposal during a hearing on October 1 on the fate of 7,300 pairs of fake Nike, Air Jordan and Jordan-branded slippers, along with 660 counterfeit Puma slippers, that were seized by Customs in December 2023 from Penal-based DB Funstyles Clothing Ltd. Attorneys Miguel Vásquez and Fanta Punch represented Nike and Puma, while Rajiv Sochan appeared for DB Funstyles, which previously accepted liability for trademark infringement. Seepersad ruled in favour of the companies on September 8 and ordered the destruction of the counterfeit stock.

At the hearing on October 1, Seepersad noted that the cost of destruction, estimated at $15,409.92, might outweigh the option of removing brand logos and donating the items to people in need.

“Has any thought been given to when the items are delivered, instead of destruction, for the removal of the infringing trademark or identifying mark that associates the product with the claimant? That may be cheaper, and if the trademark is removed, then you have shoes which could probably be distributed to a charity.

“And, you know, there are many poor people in this country, their children who have started school and may need school shoes. Of course, the claimants’ reputation can be preserved if its identifying marks can be removed.

“There's a significant number of goods and a significant number of slippers. One would presume, if there were a way to remove the trademark, these would not be perfect-looking items…It's ready items which could be used more for their utility than their appearance."

Vásquez said it was something the companies have looked at, but noted that logistical challenges and health risks made donation impractical. He said there were concerns about poor manufacturing standards and unknown chemicals in the manufacturing of the fake goods. But Seepersad countered that, if trademark removal and safety checks were feasible, the items could benefit families struggling to afford school shoes.

“The objective of preserving the claimant’s reputation can be preserved if its identifying marks can be removed,” Seepersad said. “If people can benefit from it, it is something worth considering.”

“I hear you with your concerns. And, of course, even on that level of just ensuring by sample testing that the products will not cause harm, because one doesn't want to give it out if there's an issue.

“But if that could be satisfied and arrangements could then be made, even if it is at a slightly higher cost, than destroying it, then the defendant, who has already suffered a financial loss having regard to the importation of these items, which the court has found to be contraband and counterfeit items.

“But just from a social conscience point of view, if there was a way of obliterating the marks, and it may cost the defendant a little more money, and everyone is satisfied that the items will not pose a threat or harm to people, having regard to the chemicals and materials which were used…It may well be that that’s a course of action worth considering.”

Sochan also noted that his client had received requests from charitable organisations. Seepersad urged the parties to use the next 14 days, within which DB Funstyles has to hand over the items, to hold discussions on the various requests.

“They (Nike and Puma) can have a look at who is asking, whether it's a civil or whatever organisation, and if they're satisfied, of course, of the bona fides of the request and the genuine need…

“At the end of the day, if these items will not pose a threat to the health and safety and welfare of the users, and the only concern is the protection of the claimants’ reputation, and the marks can be obliterated. It is worth considering if people can benefit from it. Forward those requests so that they can have a look at them, verify the accuracy and the legitimacy of the parties who are making the requests and ascertain whether the needs that are being expressed are valid ones that could provide some measure of assistance and the claimants will decide thereafter how to treat with that request and or the products to determine if there is a way at all to accede to those charitable requests.

“If they ultimately find that it's difficult for them to do that, then the destruction order would be in place with the cost as has already been identified.” As part of the judge’s order, DB Funstyles has 14 days to deliver all the items for shredding and any associated overtime fees accrued in the process, which is likely to span two days.

On September 8, the judge ruled that DB Funstyles infringed on Nike and Puma’s trademarks pursuant to section 28 of the Trademark Act. This came after the company accepted liability. In their trademark infringement claim, Nike and Puma said the consignments of goods—7,300 pairs of counterfeit slippers with the word “Nike,” its trademark “Swoosh” emblem, the “Jumpman” emblem, and the “Jordan” emblem, as well as 660 pairs of fake Puma slippers with its trademark name and logo—were seized in December 2023. The consignments were assigned to DB Funstyles.

Nike Innovate and Puma SE said an attempt was made to import the fake slippers, and Customs and Excise detained them on reasonable suspicion that they were counterfeit, and the two companies were notified of the seizure.