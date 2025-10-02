Imbert blames S&P downgrade on UNC government

Former Minister of Finance Colm Imbert at a media conference in Port of Spain on October 1. - Angelo Marcelle

DIEGO Martin North East MP Colm Imbert blamed recent actions by the government for the recent change to a negative outlook of TT by credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P), at a news conference held on October 1 at the Port of Spain office of Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles.

The former finance minister said the S&P rated TT as maintaining its BBB- rating but shifted its outlook from stable to negative.

He was glad TT had maintained its investment grade rating.

Imbert said the rating was based on S&P's visit to TT last July that likely utilised information from just up to April, the date of the general election.

He then suggested the shift to a negative outlook was based on actions by the new government.

Firstly, he said the government's extra expenditure of $3.14 billion in the Mid Year Review had taken TT's total deficit for this fiscal year to $9 billion.

Secondly, Imbert blamed the government's scrapping of two revenue-generating measures proposed by the former administration.

He listed these as the Revenue Authority (TTRA) – proposed to replace the Inland Revenue Division and the Customs and Excise Division – which he said would have expertly addressed tax evasion. Imbert said the TTRA had been expected to collect an extra $3-5 billion in revenues, and possibly as much as $10 billion, annually.

Further, he also said S&P had noted the government's scrapping of the proposed property tax.

He then cited the US government's then discontinuance of the TT-Venezuela Dragon gas deal.

Newsday asked what weight the S&P had given to each factor, and whether the Dragon deal cancellation had in fact outweighed the scrapping of the TTRA and property tax.

He said the S&P report had not mentioned the Dragon deal.

The S&P report published online, did in fact refer to cancelled TT-Venezuela energy projects but without mentioning them by name, saying TT's economy heavily relied on oil, gas, and petrochemicals.

"Projects last year that would have allowed Trinidad and Tobago access to Venezuelan gas reserves have been cancelled.

"We expect production to increase in 2027 but a part of the new supply will backfill decreases in existing fields. Furthermore, we believe new projects will largely occur in deeper waters, which can be more difficult and costly to access."

The report stated, without any comment, "The government announced that it would cancel the proposed Revenue Authority planned by the previous government, opting instead to boost resources at the Board of Inland Revenue. It also cancelled a recently introduced property tax."

Otherwise the report said TT's stable parliamentary democracy and social stability would anchor political stability and policy predictability in coming years.

However, it lamented an absence of fiscal consolidation to reverse a rising government debt burden, plus limited progress in strengthening public institutions to boost fiscal revenues, spending discipline, diversification of the economy, and restoration of fiscal and external buffers.