Henderson's valuable lesson

THE EDITOR: Veteran journalist Sterling Henderson's final Facebook post, on September 18 at 6.09 pm, was a masterpiece in how to enjoy life's simple pleasures.

It states in part: "Sometimes, it's the simple things. Was happy to get new pens..."

It was accompanied by a picture of two ballpoint pens.

We spend so much of our lives running after this and that, and often forget that great joy can be found in life's seemingly simple things.

For Henderson it was the pens. For others it might be the laughter of children or time spent with family.

Let us always remember Henderson's valuable lesson.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope