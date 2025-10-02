Family of deceased Massy Energy worker hopeful as NiQuan looks to sell

NiQuan Energy plant in Pointe-a-Pierre. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The family of deceased Massy Energy employee Allanlane Ramkissoon, who died after an explosion at the NiQuan Energy gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in 2023, sees a glimmer of hope as NiQuan Energy has gone up for sale.

Ramkissoon died in June 2023 after suffering burns on around 40 per cent of his body and injuries from a ten-foot fall.

On June 18, the report of the deadly NiQuan explosion was laid in the House of Representatives, while Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, who said the former PNM government was insensitive and lacked compassion in withholding the report from the public.

Moonilal said the report had 15 findings and recommendations for NiQuan, but with the company being in receivership, there was no plant and no process to be acted upon.

A family member of Ramkissoon told Newsday they’re hopeful that some compensation can be received if the company can be brought back into a positive financial state after being sold.

“It sounds like a sign of hope. We are just trusting in God, we give everything to him and trust that it will work out for our good.

“We are coping okay, as time goes by and God’s comfort we are coping okay. It still sometimes unbelievable, sometimes it seems like a dream but with trust in God and trying to be there to comfort each other we are coping.”

In a request for expressions of interest, NiQuan invited offers from suitably qualified companies or people with proven capacity for the purchase of its 4.265 hectare property and gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.

“The gas to liquids plant is the first commercial gas to liquids facility in the Americas and is designed to produce between 2,050 to 2,400 barrels per day of ultra-low sulphur diesel and naphtha based on the conversion and upgrade of used methanol plants to Fischer Tropsch GTL plants,” the notice said.

“The gas-to-liquids plant has been constructed by using equipment relocated from methanol plants located in the US and Guatemala supplemented by new equipment to convert the process from methanol synthesis to Fischer Tropsch synthesis.”

The notice said interested parties can obtain a confidential information memorandum (CIM) package from which describes the assets being sold more fully and the sale process to be adopted, by signing a confidentiality agreement and paying a non-refundable US$1,000.

“In accordance with the CIM, interested purchasers must submit a non-binding letter of interest. These letters of interest must contain certain Information as specified in the CIM. Receiver will short list prospective purchasers who will be invited to submit a binding proposal for purchase of the assets in accordance with the CIM.

“Expression of interest shall be submitted via e-mail to the receiver no later than 4 pm November 14.”

Newsday contacted Moonilal, who acknowledged the notice but provided no further comment up to publication time.