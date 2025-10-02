Experts: Trinidad and Tobago-Venezuela relations can be repaired

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, front right, with Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro at a Caricom meeting on July 6, 2013 at the Trinidad Hilton in Port of Spain. -

International relations expert Dr Anthony Gonzales says the relationship between TT and Venezuela can be repaired despite recent back-and-forth between leaders of both nations. He spoke to Newsday on October 1 after the announcement of the US’s support to approve relevant licences in cross-border energy, namely the Dragon gas project in Venezuela.

“I think the Venezuelans would be a bit annoyed by what was said about giving the US a base here in the event of an attack on Guyana by Venezuela and also what was said about the use of lethal force against the drug traffickers.”

He said that despite the annoyance, those comments have not done irreparable harm.

"...What the Venezuelans want to be sure of is that we are not supporting the US in any kind of attack against them and we're also not giving the US any kind of staging area in TT.

"I think if we can assure the Venezuelans of that, it is quite possible that we can repair our relationship with them and the companies go through with the gas deal."

He noted the speculations of a US intervention into Venezuela that have caused increased military presence in the region. On September 29, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the consultation process has begun to declare a state of emergency if Venezuela were attacked by the US.

“Obviously, the Venezuelans are preparing for an attack; whether that attack will take place or not is something we’re still waiting to see…If there is an attack on Venezuela and the forces react, and of course they will, that will lead to confrontation.

“...Once we stay out of that and we are not openly supporting Americans or joining that, it should not have any direct impact on us.”

His sentiments were echoed by Professor Anthony Bryan, who praised the renewal of the license.

“This is good news for TT and for our relations with Venezuela. We should pursue Dragon gas diligently,” he told Newsday. However, he warned against the TT government intervening in US-Venezuela relations.

“We should also stay quiet on US relations with Venezuela. Let them sort that out, which they are quite capable of doing without our input.’

Political scientist Dr Indira Rampersad also said there is room for TT to manoeuvre a relationship with Venezuela, even as TT enlists the help of the US in combating drug trafficking.

“This is not a war against Venezuela; this is a war against drugs. There's a fundamental difference. So I think we need to make that distinction.

“The Prime Minister campaigned on crime, her manifesto on crime was one of the reasons that the population voted them in and she has to deal with it. It is a pragmatic issue, a real issue, people are dying and she had to enlist the services and support of the superpower, the United States, which is where the drugs are going.

“…We have always enlisted them, it is nothing new…and I have made the recommendation that they work with stakeholders, regional and international.”

“...Yes there have been some tensions between the two countries. But all is fair in love and war and politics makes strange bed fellows. The leaders will do what is politically correct and the best for their State. This is the rational choice approach. Leaders will act pragmatically and in the best interest of their people because leaders also need to whip up domestic support for themselves. They don't want to be unpopular in their respective countries. So whatever tensions or disagreements they may have had, they should be mature enough to put that behind them and move on if this Dragon deal is going to be in the best interest of their citizens.”

Calling for continued transparency, Rampersad said her main concern with the renewed deal was ensuring that terms and conditions agreed to be made public knowledge. She noted that such details were not made available under the previous government.

“They may very well have to have a new agreement. This is a new government, they have a different vision, a different philosophy and a different position on things. So they may very well review and revise that agreement. The population doesn’t know what the old agreement has, but the population needs to know the terms and conditions of whatever agreement they're going with, whether it's a new one, the old one or a revised one.

“They were very transparent with the state of the treasury and the Exxon Mobil deal and we want the same kind of transparency with the Dragon gas deal.”